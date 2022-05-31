Star Wars condemns racist abuse targeting actor Moses Ingram

Disney/Lucasfilm Moses Ingram plays the Jedi-hunting character called Reva

Star Wars has shared a statement on their social media standing up for actress Moses Ingram after she received hateful and racist messages.

Moses Ingram plays the Jedi-hunting character called Reva in the new Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Shortly after the series was released, Moses shared some of the hateful and racist messages she had received online on her social media account.

Lucasfilm, who make Star Wars, shared a statement in support of Moses; speaking out against racism.

"We are proud to welcome Moses Ingram to the Star Wars family and excited for Reva's story to unfold. If anyone intends to make her feel in any way unwelcome, we have only one thing to say: we resist," the statement read.

"There are more than 20 million sentient species in the Star Wars galaxy, don't choose to be a racist." it finished.

Disney/Star Wars/Twitter

Before the release of the series Lucasfilm had spoken to Moses warning her that she might receive messages like this, and said that they would help and support her.

In an earlier interview Moses thanked the series director Deborah Chow for "putting the proper systems in place so I feel safe as we do the work".

"Of course there are always pockets of hate," she added. "But I have no problem with the block button." Moses said.

In the past, actors John Boyega (who plays Finn) and Kelly Marie Tran (who plays Rose), have both spoken out about the racism they received online.