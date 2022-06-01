Not celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee? Here's what else is happening

Getty Images There'll be lots of events right on right across the UK over the next four days

Lots of people will be taking part in celebrations this bank holiday weekend to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

There'll be lots of events right on right across the UK over the next four days including street parties, picnics, concerts and parades.

However, the Jubilee isn't the only big thing going on this weekend. Read on to find out what else is happening!

Britain's Got Talent will crown its winner

ITV

The Britain's Got Talent semi-finals have begun, with the first live show taking place on Monday.

Four acts have made it through to the grand final so far, with 13-year-old Jamie who performed a ventriloquism act with his puppet Chuck and singer Maxwell Thorpe securing their spots on Monday.

Impressionist Ben Nickless and musicians Flintz & T4ylor managed to impress both the British public and the judges on Tuesday to sail through to the final.

Fans of the show will be able to tune in every night this week to find out which other talented acts make it through to the grand final, which takes place on Sunday night.

The French Open finals are happening

Getty Images Last year's French Open winner Novak Djokovic was beaten by rival Rafael Nadal in a gruelling four hour game

This week is a big one for tennis.

The French Open is currently well underway in Paris and some big names have made a return to the clay courts, including Rafael Nadal who beat last year's men's singles winner Novak Djokovic on Tuesday in a gruelling four hour quarter-final match which ended at 1.15am local time!

Getty Images Coco Gauff secured her spot in the semi-final after beating fellow American Sloane Stephens

Meanwhile, American player Coco Gauff managed to secure her semi-final spot for the first time. The 18-year-old swept into the competition's final four after winning against her fellow American Sloane Stephens.

They'll be more matches throughout the rest of the week, with the men's and women's singles finals taking place on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 June.

Fans of the sport will soon find out which players come out on top at this year's tournament.

It's World Environment Day on Sunday

Getty Images

World Environment Day is on Sunday 5 June.

Created by the United Nations (UN), the day aims to inspire positive change by highlighting the importance of people and communities taking steps to protect the planet and celebrating environmental action.

World Environment Day has been running since 1973 and a different country is picked each year to host it. This year's day will be hosted by Sweden.

They'll be lots of events taking place right across the world to mark the event both online and in person.

England will face Hungary in their Nations League match

Getty Images England will face Hungary in their Nations League group match this weekend

England is set to play their first Nations League group match against Hungary in Budapest on Saturday 4 June.

It's expected that at least 30,000 fans will be in attendance, although the game is technically being held behind closed doors.

It's because there's been quite a bit of controversy around Hungarian football fans.

Getty Images The Uefa Nations League begins this week

In June 2021 Uefa ordered Hungary to play three games without fans, with the final match being suspended, and fined them £85,000 as a result of discriminatory behaviour by their supporters during Euro 2020.

They were also ordered to play two games behind closed doors by Fifa following racist abuse towards England players during the World Cup qualifier in Budapest on 2 September.

However, the rules around the ban don't cover children. The Hungarian FA says it's had 30,000 children and the adults who'll be accompanying them register for Saturday's big game.

Wales will also face Poland in their first Nations League match on Wednesday, and Northern Ireland will take on Greece on Thursday as well as Cyprus on Sunday.

Cheese gets its own day!

Getty Images

Saturday 4 June is National Cheese Day.

It's a day to celebrate all things cheese-related, whether that be the food in it's most natural form, the world's abundance of glorious cheese filled dishes, or perhaps even your favourite cheesy movies and music!

And speaking of cheese - did you know there are estimated to be more than 1,800 different kinds in existence? That's A LOT of dairy!