World Cup 2022: Scotland v Ukraine in play-off semi-final match

Getty Images

Scotland take on Ukraine on Wednesday in the World Cup play-off semi-finals.

The match will take place in front of a sold-out crowd at Hampden Park, in Scotland at 7:45pm (BST).

It's a massive game for Scotland - if they win they'll take a step nearer to playing in a World Cup for the first time since 1998.

It's a big game for the Ukraine team, as it will be their first competitive fixture since Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February earlier this year.

We want to know if you'll be watching the match, and who you'll be cheering on! Let us know in the comments below or send us a video message of support!

Why is the match a big deal?

Whoever wins will face off against Wales on Sunday for a place in this year's World Cup in Qatar, where they will be in a group with England, USA and Iran.

Speaking about the match, Scotland captain Andy Robertson said: "Probably everyone in the world wants Ukraine to win.

"If it was any other country, I would probably want them to win but unfortunately they're playing against my country and we have to stand in their way."

Getty Images Scotland's captain Andy Robertson (middle) wants players to separate their feelings for Ukraine, and to focus on winning the match

"We'll be so receptive of Ukraine before and after the game but during that 90 minutes, that 120 minutes, or whatever it takes, we have to be ready to fight for our dreams as well." he finished.

Manchester City defender and Ukrainian Oleksandr Zinchenko said: "Ukraine is going to fight until the end. This is our mentality. We never give up."

"I'm so grateful and so thankful for all the support around the world. Scotland are such a good team. They have unbelievable fans." he said.

Getty Images Oleksandr Zinchenko helped Man City to claim their recent title win

Who do you want to win? Let us know in the comments, send us your score predictions and send us a special message of support to the team you want to win below.

Are you ready to send your stuff? upload Send your stuff Tips on what to send us open Don't send: Don't send Personal details

Don't send Stuff with other people

Don't send Anything naughty

Don't send Stuff we didn't ask for Everything you send in has to follow the rules .

If you want a parent's help they can click here.

Remember! - You can only send us pictures or videos with you in.

If you want to send us pictures with your siblings, your parent or guardian must send them using the parent's link above!

You can get some tips for filming from De-Graft here!

If you can't see where to send in click here.