Lion's hair at a China zoo goes viral on social media

Little Red Book/Xiaohongshu The lion was snapped because of his interesting hairstyle!

Who doesn't love getting a bit of a makeover?

But there are times when a trip to the hairdressers or haircut doesn't go quite as planned.

A lion at a zoo in China was snapped by a visitor - the photos have gone 'wild' social media because of the big cat's rather interesting hairstyle!

The cat, which is thought to be called A hang, was snapped sporting a somewhat strangely shaped mane.

What's going on with that fringe?!

Getty Images Lions can see changes in the length and colour of their manes during their lifetime

Some have compared the hairdo to a 1980s mullet, while others have said the lion looks like he has bangs.

Many who've seen the image circulating online believe the zookeepers were the ones behind the unique hairstyle.

However, the zoo has denied any involvement with A hang's standout hair, saying the hairstyle is actually the result of humidity in the area.

Lions can see changes in the length and colour of their manes during their lifetime, but some social media users believe A hang's look is more likely to be the result of human interference!

What do you think about this lion's mane? Do you think he's rocking the look? Let us know in the comments!