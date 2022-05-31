Britain's Got Talent semi-finals start with a bang!

ITV

The semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent have got going with our first finalists!

Young ventriloquist Jamie Leahey and singer Maxwell Thorpe were put through after the first public vote.

The semi-finals are on ITV1 every weeknight at 8:00pm, with the grand final on Sunday night.

As always, the winner gets to perform at the Royal Variety Show in front of the Queen.

ITV

Ant and Dec hosted the very first live semi-final of Britain's Got Talent 2022 on Monday but only two acts made it through.

The youngest person in Monday's semi-final, 13-year-old Jamie - who performs a ventriloquism act with his puppet Chuck - singer Maxwell Thorpe and magician Junwoo were in the final three.

Maxwell got the most votes to put him through to the final, which left judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams to choose between Jamie and Junwoo.

As the judges votes were split - Simon left it to the results of the audience vote - and they backed Jamie.

Golden Buzzers

@BGT/Twitter

Born to Perform, who went through thanks to David Walliams' Golden Buzzer, didn't make it into the final but there are still another four acts to go.

Lauren Aldred

ITV

Singer Lauren Aldred was the real voice behind the Greatest Showman hit Never Enough.

She was given the Golden Buzzer by Amanda in the first episode.

She's a brilliant singer but some fans were surprised she ended up on the show when she was already an established artist.

Axel Blake

ITV

Funnyman Axel Blake got the week two Golden Buzzer after his comedy routine about the pandemic.

This time it was from Simon who said the comedian was just what the show needed.

Keiichi Iwasaki

ITV

Keiichi got the Golden Buzzer after he wowed with his amazing magic skills.

He was probably going to go through anyway when Ant and Dec ran on to punch the Buzzer.

Flintz and T4ylor

ITV

Flintz and T4ylor admitted they had NEVER sung together before their BGT appearance.

That didn't stop them smashing it and getting the final Golden Buzzer from Alesha.