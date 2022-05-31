play
Watch Newsround

A mini-earthquake has been recorded in Shropshire

Last updated at 08:26
comments
View Comments
wem-in-shropshire.
The earthquake happened near Wem in the north of the county

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Shropshire on Monday afternoon.

The British Geological Survey (BGS), which monitors and collects data on the environment, said the tremor happened at a depth of 8km (5 miles), near Wem which is in the north of the county.

"We can confirm that a magnitude 3.8 ML earthquake was detected by our sensors at 2.47pm on May 30 2022, approximately 16km north-east of Shrewsbury," the organisation said in a statement.

BGS social media post@BGS/Twitter

"We have received a number of reports that it was felt by people in the region.

"An earthquake of this size can result in strong shaking within about 10km of the epicentre but damage is unlikely.

"The earthquake may have been felt at distances as far as 100km away."

Residents of nearby towns and villages including Shrewsbury, Telford, and High Ercall reported their houses shaking and fire crews in the town of Market Drayton said they also felt the tremor.

They urged people not to call emergency services unless someone was in danger.

Emergency services said they hadn't received any call-outs related to the earthquake.

How often do earthquakes like this happen?
To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.
Earthquakes: what are they and what causes them?

BGS said an earthquake of this scale only tends to happen once every three years in the UK.

It added that more than 200 earthquakes are recorded each year in the UK.

This is the third earthquake with a magnitude of more than two to hit the UK in the last few days.

A 2.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Arran, North Ayrshire, Scotland just before 8am on Monday.

Another quake with a magnitude of 2.3 struck in Sale, Greater Manchester, at 8.40pm on Sunday, according to the BGS.

More like this

The debris caused by an earthquake
play
2:02

Is it possible to predict an earthquake?

Ruins of a cathedral in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Why do earthquakes happen?

A man pushing a bicycle through a damaged street after an earthquake struck Chile in 2010.

How often do earthquakes happen?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

william and kate

Royal Family to visit all four UK nations for Jubilee

comments
4
Monk Skin tone scale

Why Google has a new skin tone scale

comments
4
Kids get excited for the Queen's Jubilee
play
2:11

What if YOU were king or queen for a day?

Newsround Home