A mini-earthquake has been recorded in Shropshire

The earthquake happened near Wem in the north of the county

A 3.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Shropshire on Monday afternoon.

The British Geological Survey (BGS), which monitors and collects data on the environment, said the tremor happened at a depth of 8km (5 miles), near Wem which is in the north of the county.

"We can confirm that a magnitude 3.8 ML earthquake was detected by our sensors at 2.47pm on May 30 2022, approximately 16km north-east of Shrewsbury," the organisation said in a statement.

"We have received a number of reports that it was felt by people in the region.

"An earthquake of this size can result in strong shaking within about 10km of the epicentre but damage is unlikely.

"The earthquake may have been felt at distances as far as 100km away."

Earthquake scale, frequency and damage 2.5 or less: Millions each year. Usually not felt, but some can be recorded by scientists. 2.5 to 5.4: 500,000 per year, Often felt, but only causes minor damage. 5.5 to 6.0: 1000 per year. Can cause slight damage to buildings and other structures. 6.1 to 6.9: 100 per year. May cause a lot of damage in very populated areas. 7.0 to 7.9: 10-15. Major earthquake. Serious damage. 8.0 or greater: Once every year or two. This is a very large earthquake which can totally destroy large areas. Source: USGHS/Modified Mercalli Intensity

Residents of nearby towns and villages including Shrewsbury, Telford, and High Ercall reported their houses shaking and fire crews in the town of Market Drayton said they also felt the tremor.

They urged people not to call emergency services unless someone was in danger.

Emergency services said they hadn't received any call-outs related to the earthquake.

How often do earthquakes like this happen?

BGS said an earthquake of this scale only tends to happen once every three years in the UK.

It added that more than 200 earthquakes are recorded each year in the UK.

This is the third earthquake with a magnitude of more than two to hit the UK in the last few days.

A 2.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Arran, North Ayrshire, Scotland just before 8am on Monday.

Another quake with a magnitude of 2.3 struck in Sale, Greater Manchester, at 8.40pm on Sunday, according to the BGS.