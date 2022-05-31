Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Royal Family to visit all four UK nations

PA Media The Platinum Jubilee celebrates 70 years of the Queen's reign

The Queen is sending members of the Royal Family to all four UK nations to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

Prince William and Kate will head to Wales on Saturday where they will meet the crew behind the Platinum Jubilee concert being held at Cardiff Castle.

They will watch rehearsals and also meet with some of Wales's top performers who are taking part, including the BBC's drumming weather presenter Owain Wyn Evans.

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, will travel to Northern Ireland and the Queen's daughter - Princess Anne - will visit Scotland as part of the four-day celebrations this weekend.

Getty Images Prince William and Kate will head to Cardiff Castle on Saturday ahead of the concert taking place there

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will head behind the scenes at Cardiff Castle to learn more about the concert and help with the final preparations.

The performances will finish at 7pm allowing the crowds to watch the concert taking place in front of Buckingham Palace on giant screens in the castle grounds.

The Queen's son, Prince Edward, will head with his wife Sophie to Northern Ireland where they will meet children taking part in multicultural street performances, join in with art and craft sessions, and speak to people sharing their personal memories of meeting the Queen.

The Queen's daughter, Princess Anne, will be joined by her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence on a trip to the Scottish capital on Friday.

Among others, there they will tour Edinburgh Zoo, meeting children for an animal handling session before visiting the Penguin Enclosure.