Champions League: Uefa apologises to Liverpool and Real Madrid fans

PA Media Liverpool fans stuck outside the stadium in Paris held out their match tickets

Uefa has apologised to Liverpool and Real Madrid fans after their treatment in the build up to the Champions League final.

Liverpool fans described heavy-handed policing, chaos getting into the ground and overcrowding at last Saturday's game.

Real Madrid have asked for answers on the "series of unfortunate events".

Uefa said: "No football fan should be put in that situation, and it must not happen again."

Uefa had previously announced that an independent review of what happened in the build-up to the final, and what lessons should be learned, would take place.

'A series of unfortunate events'

Getty Images

Spanish team Real Madrid, who won the final 1-0, said their fans also "fell victim to said events".

"We believe something which should have been a wonderful festival of football for all fans who attended the game, quickly turned into a series of unfortunate events which have caused a sense of outrage around the world."

The Spanish club added: "We call for answers and explanations in order to determine those responsible for leaving the fans abandoned and defenceless. Fans who in general terms showed exemplary conduct at all times."

In a statement Uefa continued by saying sorry to the fans affected in what should have been a celebration of football.

"Uefa wishes to sincerely apologise to all spectators who had to experience or witness frightening and distressing events in the build-up to the Uefa Champions League final at the Stade de France on 28 May 2022 in Paris, on a night which should have been a celebration of European club football."

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish said the apology was "a start" but added: "There is still a long way to go."

"This apology doesn't cover the false message about the late kick off, events at the fan park, or what happened in the aftermath."

'Disgraceful' comments

PA This is the message Uefa put on the the screens inside the stadium

French authorities and Uefa had at first blamed late arrivals and fake tickets for chaotic scenes outside the Stade de France, which caused the match to be delayed by more than half an hour.

Police used tear gas and pepper spray on some fans. It has also emerged that supporters were the victims of crime and had things stolen after being targeted by local gangs.

France's interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, had accused Liverpool fans of causing problems at the final.

But Liverpool chief executive Billy Hogan called the comments by France's interior minister "disgraceful".

"My response to the French minister's comments again, as I said earlier in the week, is just one of disbelief frankly," he said.

Getty Images Former Liverpool player and manager Sir Kenny Dalglish said Uefa's apology was 'a start' after accusations that fans were to blame for the problems

Uefa review into what happened

Uefa says there will be an independent review of what happened.

"The review will seek to establish a full picture and timeline of what occurred during the day, both within the stadium and the surrounding areas, including examining spectator flows to the stadium via the various access points," added Uefa's statement.

Getty Images

French president Emmanuel Macron said ticket holders who were blocked from entering the stadium by security staff must be reimbursed "as fast as possible".

Macron added: "I have a thought for the families who have been pushed around, who have not been able to access the seats they had paid for.

"I have asked the government to clarify what happened, to determine the responsibilities and to explain them in detail to our compatriots, the British and the Spanish."