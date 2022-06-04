Art around the UK celebrating the Queen's Jubilee

How famous monuments are starting to celebrate the Queen's Jubilee.
Stonehenge has been covered in eight projected portraits of the Queen to celebrate each decade of her reign and her Platinum Jubilee. Stonehenge, in Salisbury, is one of England's most famous landmarks and is an ancient stone circle that was constructed 5,000 years ago. "We wanted to show different aspects of the Queen - of her personality, of her interests, and really show what a special lady she is," English Heritage, which organised the display, said.
English Heritage
The Mall in London - which is the road that leads to Buckingham Palace - is decorated with rows of Union flags along the route and Queen's guard soldiers stand in preparation for jubilee events in the capital city.
Getty Images
Projected onto one of London’s most recognisable landmarks, portraits of Queen Elizabeth II have also been seen covering the famous Marble Arch.
Marble Arch LDN
A depiction of the Queen on a commemorative 50p coin has been created in sand by David Hicks, co-founder of the annual SandWorld festival in Weymouth, Dorset. The sculpture shows the image of the Queen on horseback, from the 1977 Silver Jubilee.
SandWorld
A special trail called 'Trooping the Corgis' will be taking place in Altrincham, Greater Manchester. Fifty life-sized corgi statues will be placed around the town to celebrate the Jubilee. The pieces will be decorated by local artists, schools and youth groups.
Reuters
Legoland in Windsor have also been getting into the Jubilee spirit, and have unveiled a model of Buckingham Palace and the Queen Victoria Memorial made out of Lego bricks! The total number of bricks used was 18,001 and the models took 281.5 hours to finish.