Art around the UK celebrating the Queen's Jubilee

Stonehenge has been covered in eight projected portraits of the Queen to celebrate each decade of her reign and her Platinum Jubilee. Stonehenge, in Salisbury, is one of England's most famous landmarks and is an ancient stone circle that was constructed 5,000 years ago. "We wanted to show different aspects of the Queen - of her personality, of her interests, and really show what a special lady she is," English Heritage, which organised the display, said.