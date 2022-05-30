Five facts about Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest won the Championship play-off Final and will be back in the Premier League. Here's what you need to know.
Nottingham Forrest are one of the most famous clubs in English football but they have been out of the Premier League for 23 years. It's been a tough time for Forest fans as their east midlands neighbours Leicester City went on to win the Premier League. After beating Huddersfield Town in the play-off final they'll be hoping to stay for more than one season.
Forest have a great history and in the past have won the top English League, FA and League Cups and TWO European Cups (now known as the Champions League). In fact, they are the last UK club to have won the European Cup twice on the trot - in 1979 and 1980.
Forest have had lots of famous stars including the goalkeeper Peter Shilton who is the player who has played the most times for England - 125 times. Next in the list of caps? Wayne Rooney with 120.
Did you know the 11th Doctor Who - Matt Smith - considered trying to make it as a footballer before he became an actor? He played for Nottingham Forest juniors along with Match of the Day pundit (and former Forest player) Jermaine Jenas.
Nottingham Forest are one of the oldest clubs in football. Founded in 1865, the club's fiercest rivalry is with Derby County. Here is their team photograph from the 1884-1885 season where they reached the semi-finals of the FA Cup.
The team have played their home games at the City Ground in Nottingham on the banks of the river Trent since since 1898. Their current badge was created in 1973 and designed by graphic artist David Lewis. It shows the river Trent underneath a tree representing the nearby Sherwood Forest - home to the legend of Robin Hood and his Merry Men.