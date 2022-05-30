Soccer Aid 2022: Everyting you need to know

Soccer Aid YouTuber Chunkz is back again for 2022

What do Liam Payne, Chunkz, Fara Williams and Gary Neville all have in common?

The answer is they'll all be lining up in an England shirt for this year's Soccer Aid.

They'll be playing against a world team that includes Usain Bolt, Patrice Evra and Noah Beck.

This year the game is set to take place at West Ham United's London Stadium and will kick off on 12 June.

What is Soccer Aid?

Soccer Aid has been raising money through its charity football matches since 2006.

In the match a team containing celebrities and former footballers from England combine to face another team of celebrities and former footballers who represent "the rest of the world".

The money raised is for the charity Unicef, which supports projects helping children around the world.

This year the charity says some of the money raised will go towards helping the 7.5 million children currently affected by the war in Ukraine.

Last year Soccer Aid raised more than £13m for Unicef - which was its most successful fundraising year since the event began.

Who's taking part?

Getty Images Usain Bolt, who still holds the world record for the fastest runner over 100m, will be leading the World XI team

There are loads of big names taking part in Soccer Aid.

Usain Bolt returns again this this year, and is still the fastest man ever, having set the 100m world record in 2009.

Alongside him for the World team is former Manchester United and France defender, Patrice Evra and ex USA women's footballer Carli Lloyd.

Ukrainian football legend and former Chelsea striker Andriy Shevchenko will also be taking part.

But it's not just former athletes or pro players taking part, TikTok star Noah Beck and comedians Munya Chawawa and Mo Gilligan are also involved.

Soccer Aid Former One Directioner and singer Liam Payne will captain the England team

Joining the England team, Sky Sports pundits Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher, who will have to put the Manchester United and Liverpool rivalry to one side as the ex-footballers line up together for the Three Lions.

The pair will be joined by another footballing legend, Fara Williams MBE, the highest capped player in the history of the England Women's team.

Getty Images YouTuber Chunkz with rapper Aitch at training last year

Athlete Sir Mo Farah also returns to Soccer Aid for 2022 along with YouTuber Chunkz and rapper Aitch.

Meanwhile comedian Alex Brooker will make Soccer Aid history at the event, becoming the first-ever physically disabled participant to play in the game.

Singer Liam Payne will captain the England side and reflecting on his own childhood said: "You need to have a childhood, you need to have those moments of peace, where life is not such a struggle as you grow.

"It's great that UNICEF are trying to provide that for children."