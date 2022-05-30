play
Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022: In pictures

Thousands of fans gathered in Coventry to enjoy plenty of live music from top international acts over the weekend, at the event which marked the end of the city's term as UK City of Culture. Check out some of the best pics of the event!
This year's Big Weekend took place in Coventry's War Memorial Park and saw 80,000 fans attending the three-day event.
Crowds of people
Ed Sheeran, who recently announced the birth of his second daughter, delighted fans on Saturday with a singalong of his hit Shivers.
Ed SheeranGetty Images
KSI seemed like he was on 'Holiday' as he had fun on the Future Sounds Stage on Saturday night.
ksiPA Media
Anne-Marie, who performed with a giant inflatable blue teddy bear on stage, said she thought the Big Weekend felt like "the perfect mixture of a festival."
Anne-MariePA Media
As the music carried on into the evening, the Main Stage was lit up for Saturday night headliner Calvin Harris.
The Main Stage
It's the first Big Weekend to take place in real life since 2019, after events in 2020 and 2021 moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Confetti and fans
Mabel took to the Main Stage on Sunday. She certainly didn't need any 'Good Luck' as she wowed the crowds.
MabelGetty Images
Lorde was also one of Sunday's highlights. The New Zealand singer-songwriter performed hits including 'Solar Power' with her backing singers who were aptly dressed for the occasion.
LordeGetty Images
The huge crowds certainly looked to be enjoying all the live music!
crowd at Big WeekendPA Media
Fresh from releasing his new album which went straight to number one in the UK charts, Harry Styles closed the festival on Sunday night treating fans to a medley of hits.
Harry StylesGetty Images

