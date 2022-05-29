play
Watch Newsround

Let us know what you're doing over half term

Last updated at 11:20
comments
View Comments (6)
child-in-treeGetty Images
Will you be inside or outside?

YES! It's half term, time to step away from the classroom and spend some time having fun!

We want to know how you'll be spending your well earned break from school.

Half term is a great time to do the things you love with your friends and family.

So leave us a comment and tell us all about your half term plans.

Will you be going on holiday? Maybe even a staycation?

Or have you got lots of fun days out planned?

You might even just want to spend the time you have relaxing!

Do you have Jubilee plans if you do you can tell us about them here.

boy-bakingGetty Images
Will you be baking up a storm? Cakes, cookies? Let us know

Are you planning an arts and crafts day or a film marathon?

Do you have a book that you want to get finished?

Or are you off to visit friends and family?

What ever it is you're getting up to we want to know all about it!

If you cannot see this vote, click here.

Leave us a comment and tell us what your half term looks like.

More like this

jubilee.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee: How are YOU celebrating?

Queen smiling

Royal Jubilee: What strange gifts do you buy for a Queen?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

6 comments

  • In the half term I may go to the beach
    And I’m also going to spend time with my grandparents!

  • I am going to Italy on Monday. I cannot wait

  • I've already done rock climbing and an athletics competition!

  • I am on holiday in half term and i am in Sardinia.

  • I’m going camping with my cousins! We are leaving today and i’m so excited!!

  • I don’t have. Half term

Top Stories

perseid-meteor-shower

Tau Herculids Meteor shower: How to see it and when!

comments
2
Real-madrid-wins-champions-league

Real Madrid win the Champions League

comments
13
Queen Elizabeth the second
image

The Queen's Jubilees over the years

Newsround Home