EPA One of the young planters helping10-year-old David Solomon said: "I'm excited to be here right in front of Buckingham Palace planting trees for the Queen."

Over 300 hundred British grown trees have been used to make a sculpture outside Buckingham Palace.

The living tree of trees is a centre piece for The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Dubbed as an eternal reminder that trees are superhero's by its designers the sculpture has been given a great big thumbs up from The Queen herself!

The sculpture is a huge 21m tall, that's about the same as three giraffes and has seven sections of potted trees!

Reuters This is the designer Thomas Heatherwick

There are 350 British grown trees on the sculpture in total.

Last week junior foresters came to help with the final leg of tree planting and helped plant 6ft saplings into pots.

The pots were then added to the reinforced steal branches of the sculpture and the children helped weave LED lights between the trees.

These lights will be switched on this week by a senior member of the Royal family.

The saplings include alders, field maples, hazels, hornbeams, larches, rowans, silver birches, small leaved limes and whitebeams.

Heatherwick Studio for The Queen's Green Canopy This is the artists sketch for the Tree of Trees!

Thomas Heatherwick, who designed the Tree of Trees said: "We need re-reminding how much trees humanise the world around us and they can't be taken for granted.

The tree twists and spirals symbolically spraying an array of 350 baby trees towards their final homes across the country - a symbol of the much bigger initiative of planting."

It's taken hundreds of skilled crafts people working together to complete the sculpture.

Once the Jubilee celebrations are over the baby trees and their pots will be given to selected community groups and individuals to celebrate their work and inspire the next generation of tree planters.

There are 3,500 LED lights on the tree which is the centre piece of over 2,000 light beacons being lit around the world.

Sir Nicholas Bacon, chairman of the Queen's Green Canopy, said: "The Tree Of Trees offers a message of hope, regeneration and celebration to people and communities around the world.

"I am delighted in the way that everyone has come together across our nation to 'Plant a tree for the Jubilee'."