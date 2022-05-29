Champions League 2022: Real Madrid beat Liverpool but what went wrong?

PA Media

Spanish giants Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 to become the champions of European club football on Saturday.

Vinícius Júnior scored the winning goal in the 59th minute of the Champions League tournament final.

Real extended their record for the most European Cup wins by any club to 14 victories.

However, the final had problems before kick off with delays and Liverpool fans having trouble getting into the stadium.

How did the Champions League final play out?

Reuters

Liverpool couldn't get past Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois at the Stade de France in Paris.

He produced one of the great individual performances to stop Liverpool scoring time and again - and was named Man of the Match.

Real's winning moment came after 59 minutes when Vinicius Junior ran in at the far post to score.

The victory saw Real's manager Carlo Ancelotti make history by becoming the first coach to win a fourth Champions League title.

I am really proud of the team. We stuck to it and when I needed to be there I was there for the team. We beat some of the best clubs of the world. City and Liverpool were unbelievable this season. They fought to the end in the Premier League, Liverpool won two cups and they were really strong. We played a great game today. We had one chance and scored it. Thibaut Courtois , Real Madrid goalkeeper

Although they didn't win, Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, had some encouraging words for fans.

"I have a strong feeling we'll come again. The boys are really competitive. It's an outstanding group together. We will have an outstanding group next season," he said.

"Where's [the final] next season? Istanbul? Book the hotel."

Even though they missed out on winning the Premier League and Champions League in the last week, Liverpool's magnificent season brought them the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup trophies.

What went wrong before the match?

PA Media Some Liverpool fans couldn't get into watch the game

This was also a final spoiled by chaotic scenes outside the stadium before the game started.

Uefa - the organisation that runs the Champions League tournament - said thousands of Liverpool supporters tried to get into the stadium with fake tickets.

French police targeted some fans with pepper spray and tear gas, arresting more than 60 people.

They say they used such measures to stop some supporters climbing over the barriers to get into the stadium.

PA This is the message Uefa put on the the screens inside the stadium

The issues outside the stadium delayed the start of the final by 30 minutes.

But Liverpool Football Club have called for a formal investigation into the security arrangements.

A spokesperson for the club said they were "hugely disappointed" at how their supporters had been treated.

"This is the greatest match in European football and supporters should not have to experience the scenes we have witnessed tonight", they said in a statement.