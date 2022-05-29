Tau Herculids Meteor shower: How to see it and when!

PA Media This is the Perseid meteor shower which was caught near Hawes in the Yorkshire Dales

The Tau Herculid Meteor shower is set to light up the night sky on the 30th and 31st of May 2022.

The shower depends on a comet named 73P/Schwassmann-Wachmann, or "SW3" and whether or not it enters the Earth's atmosphere if it does you might be able to see the meteor shower.

Bill Cooke who lead's Nasa's Meteoroid Environment Office said this would be an "all or nothing" event!

If the comet does as predicted the shower will be visible in the UK around May 30th and May 31st.

Comet SW3 was discovered to have spilt into over 70 pieces in 2006.

These pieces known as debris are due to enter the Earth's atmosphere this week at about 10 miles per second!

If this does happen the best time to catch a glimpse of the meteor shower will be early hours of May 31st 2022.

PA Media Lyrid meteor shower from April 2022

People who live in North America will probably get the best view of this particular shower.

But there are more to come in 2022 so you might still get to see some amazing things in the sky.

The next shower is due in mid August and is the The Perseid meteor shower.

Two are due in October, The Draconid meteor shower earlier in the month with the Orionid meteor shower nearer the end.

As well as the Leonid meteor shower in November before the year ends with another two in December!

Decembers showers are called Geminid and Ursid.