Tansy beetle: Rare insect gets a new home to secure its future

Getty Images Rare tansy beetles are being protected in a new home at York St John University

A number of rare green beetles are settling into a new home at a Yorkshire university where they have been moved in a bid to secure their future.

Tansy beetles were thought to only live by York's River Ouse until they were found in Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.

The creatures have been prioritised for conservation due to declining numbers and vulnerability to flooding.

Now 40 of the shiny creatures have been placed in a special "ark" habitat at York St John University.

BBC News A tansy beetle in its new habitat at York St John University

The sparkling beetles get their name from their main food source - a herb called tansy - which which they depend on for survival.

The site at York St John has been specially developed by university staff and students, with "hundreds of tansy plants cultivated to sustain the rare beetles", a spokesperson for the university said.

The new habitat was set up as an "insurance population" in case of serious flooding on the Ouse which could affect tansy beetles living there.

The ark at the university will help ensure the future of these beetles is safe and thriving!