Have you ever seen so many vampires?! Well the world record for the largest gathering of people dressed as vampires has been broken, with 1,369 people coming together at Whitby Abbey, North Yorkshire for the event. This broken the previous record of 1,039 set in 2011 in Virginia, USA. The event was organised to mark 125 years since the book Dracula was published which is all about Count Dracula the vampire.