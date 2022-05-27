Marcus Rashford: Manchester United footballer engaged to Lucia Loi

Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford has got engaged to his girlfriend Lucia Loi.
The couple are childhood sweethearts and have been going out since they met at school.
Rashford posted a picture on Instagram of the couple kissing in front of a large heart made from white flowers, with the caption detailing the date - 24 May and a white love heart emoji.
The England footballer proposed to Lucia on a beach, reported to be in Los Angeles.
Many celebrity friends have wished the couple well and the Manchester United Instagram account replied to the post saying: "So happy for you both!"
The exciting news comes after Rashford's book You Are A Champion won Book of The Year.
He was awarded the title at The British Book Awards which has been nicknamed "The Nibbles".
The book was written by Rashford and a journalist called Carl Anka, with the hopes it would encourage children to succeed.
Your Comments
Join the conversation