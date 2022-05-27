play
Watch Newsround

Marcus Rashford: Manchester United footballer engaged to Lucia Loi

Last updated at 06:27
comments
View Comments
Marcus Rashford and Lucia LoiInstagram / Marcus Rashford
Rashford posted a photo of him and girlfriend Lucia surrounded by white flowers and candles

Manchester United footballer Marcus Rashford has got engaged to his girlfriend Lucia Loi.

The couple are childhood sweethearts and have been going out since they met at school.

Rashford posted a picture on Instagram of the couple kissing in front of a large heart made from white flowers, with the caption detailing the date - 24 May and a white love heart emoji.

The England footballer proposed to Lucia on a beach, reported to be in Los Angeles.

Marcus Rashford and Lucia LoiJean Catuffe/Getty
Lucia supported Marcus at the 2018 World Cup

Many celebrity friends have wished the couple well and the Manchester United Instagram account replied to the post saying: "So happy for you both!"

The exciting news comes after Rashford's book You Are A Champion won Book of The Year.

He was awarded the title at The British Book Awards which has been nicknamed "The Nibbles".

The book was written by Rashford and a journalist called Carl Anka, with the hopes it would encourage children to succeed.

More like this

Marcus Rashford being made an MBE by Prince William

Marcus Rashford gets MBE from Prince William and dedicates the honour to his mum

marcus-rashford

Marcus Rashford: Child food poverty 'getting worse not better' says footballer

marcus-rashford

Marcus Rashford on the curriculum for GCSE media studies

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Queen with a corgi.

Queen Elizabeth II through the years!

The Beaker Girls

CBBC Channel to move online in the future

comments
22
fish-and-chips.

What's the best fish and chips combo?

comments
16
Newsround Home