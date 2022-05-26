BBC to move CBBC Channel online in the future

The BBC has announced that CBBC programmes such as The Beaker Girls will only be available to watch online in the future

The BBC has announced that it plans to stop broadcasting the CBBC Channel on TV in the future.

This would mean that all CBBC programmes such as Newsround, Blue Peter and Saturday Mash-Up would only be available online.

The announcement is part of a plan to move the BBC towards a more digital platform, and to save money.

However, the change isn't set to happen for at least another three years.

What will happen?

The changes were announced on Thursday by the head of the BBC, Director-General Tim Davie.

As well as CBBC, some other channels will also stop being broadcast on TV, however Mr Davie said that the programmes on those networks will continue to be produced and made available online.

The CBeebies Channel won't be affected and will stay on TV and on the iPlayer.

Mr Davie also explained that the move towards digital was needed in order to "change in step with the modern world" so that it can give the public "the content they want and delivering it to them in the ways they want it."

Did you know? The CBBC Channel was launched in 2002, however CBBC first began broadcasting in 1985 - with programmes shown on BBC One!

The whole of the BBC, which includes CBBC, is funded by something called the TV licence.

Every household in the UK needs a licence to watch live TV or programmes on catch-up services like BBC iPlayer. It's illegal to do this without one.

The money from the TV licence not only funds the BBC's TV channels (including CBBC) but also its radio stations, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds and online services and apps.

The government announced in January that the cost of a TV licence will be frozen for the next two years which means it can't be increased.

At the time, Mr Davie said the freeze will affect what the BBC makes.