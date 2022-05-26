play
BBC to move CBBC Channel online in the future

The Beaker Girls
The BBC has announced that CBBC programmes such as The Beaker Girls will only be available to watch online in the future

The BBC has announced that it plans to stop broadcasting the CBBC Channel on TV in the future.

This would mean that all CBBC programmes such as Newsround, Blue Peter and Saturday Mash-Up would only be available online.

The announcement is part of a plan to move the BBC towards a more digital platform, and to save money.

However, the change isn't set to happen for at least another three years.

What will happen?
A BBC cameraman
The change isn't set to happen for at least another three years

The changes were announced on Thursday by the head of the BBC, Director-General Tim Davie.

As well as CBBC, some other channels will also stop being broadcast on TV, however Mr Davie said that the programmes on those networks will continue to be produced and made available online.

The CBeebies Channel won't be affected and will stay on TV and on the iPlayer.

Mr Davie also explained that the move towards digital was needed in order to "change in step with the modern world" so that it can give the public "the content they want and delivering it to them in the ways they want it."

The whole of the BBC, which includes CBBC, is funded by something called the TV licence.

Every household in the UK needs a licence to watch live TV or programmes on catch-up services like BBC iPlayer. It's illegal to do this without one.

The money from the TV licence not only funds the BBC's TV channels (including CBBC) but also its radio stations, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sounds and online services and apps.

The government announced in January that the cost of a TV licence will be frozen for the next two years which means it can't be increased.

At the time, Mr Davie said the freeze will affect what the BBC makes.

  • Noo how will I watch the next step and stranger things?!!?😭😭😭😭😭

  • Will CBBC still be on BBC Iplayer? Just wondering. Not sure it will affect me because by then I'll be 15. But It will affect a lot of kids

  • Luckily we can get iPlayer on tv and we have good Wi-Fi And at least it not for another 3 years! It'll be sad without it on tv😔but I'm glad it's online and I always watch iPlayer after 7pm
    It's still sad not many will have Wi-Fi. I hope in the next year they change their minds
    I'm too old for CBeebies but there's other channels I can watch so I'm going to practise moving on by watching other kids channels so I get used to it without cbbc then it'll be easier! But I'm still glad it's not going to go off air tomorrow we still have a long time with cbbc yay 😁 still at least I have iPlayer😄

  • Noooo. They can't do this 😢 I watch CBBC all the time on tv and I never really go online so I won't watch CBBC much nooo. 😢😢😢

  • that's really sad i hope whoever did this has to live with bojo

    • Tennisgirl replied:
      Lol. 🤣🤣🤣

  • What about people who can't go on the internet? Surely someone would've disagreed with this decision and said that not everyone can go on the internet? This is going to affect the bbc a lot, and financial wise, it is going to hit them very hard. Xx

  • My mum told me and I was really upset! I’m not allowed other online websites 🥺 so there is no way I can access CBBC anymore 😭😩! I’ve watched CBBC ever since I moved on from CBEEBIES ❤️🌺🦋🌸… I’ll miss it a lot even though I know it’s not really their fault.

    • goldenmonkeyowl replied:
      You will be able to watch it on iplayer so you will probably be able to watch cbbc still

