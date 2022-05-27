play
Liverpool fans tell us their hopes for Champions League final

Liverpool are set to take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday 28 May in Paris, France.

The Reds will be hoping to win the competition for the seventh time and pick up their third trophy of the season.

But their Spanish opponents are one of the best sides in Europe and have won the European Cup a record 13 times!

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said his team are "very special" and the best team he has ever managed.

But how confident are the supporters?

Newsround spoke to some young Liverpool fans about their team's chances in the big cup final.

