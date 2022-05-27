Glasses campaigner Lowri wins special award

IAPB HRH Sophie, Countess of Wessex, presented Lowri with her award

Four years ago Lowri wrote to Disney asking them to create a heroine with glasses - and now she's received an award for her pro-glasses campaigning.

The 13-year-old was named Love Your Eyes Campaigner of the Year by the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB)

Lowri was given an award by the Countess of Wessex at a ceremony in London.

She said she was "over the moon" and "could never have imagined the difference one letter to Disney could make".

She added: "It's been a lesson in following your passion, to be the change you wish to see in the world."

James Chen global ambassador for the IAPB said: "All of us at IAPB are so proud of Lowri and the impact her campaign has had for millions of children who wear glasses around the world.

"We all have a role to play in breaking down stigmas and I'd like to congratulate Lowri and Disney for their contribution to ensuring everyone everywhere can love their eyes."

After writing to Disney Lowri decided to create her very own princess with glasses.

An illustrator heard about the letter she had written and asked Lowri if she wanted to make a book, and Princess Rose was created.

But what Lowri didn't know was that Disney was already creating a main character with glasses - Mirabel in Encanto.

Disney Mirabel Madrigal from Encanto is Disney's first glasses-wearing heroine

The film's director Jared Bush said he had seen Lowri's letter three years ago but could not tell her at the time they already had a character in production.

He has since made up for it though, taking Lowri to the Bafta Film Awards as his guest, where Encanto won the award for best animated film.