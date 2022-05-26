Tightrope walk world record: In pictures

French daredevil Nathan Paulin claimed a new world record as he completed a 2,200-metre-long (nearly 1.4 mile) tightrope walk. Check out the dizzying pics below!
He set the record by walking across a wire suspended between a crane and Mont Saint-Michel abbey in north-west France.
The abbey is located on Mont Saint-Michel, a small island situated about half a mile off the coast between Normandy and Brittany and is one of the most visited tourist attractions in the country. Can you spot Nathan in this picture?
The 28-year-old started his walk at a height of around 100 metres, secured to a safety line.
The walk took him two hours to inch his way, barefoot, along the two-centimetre-wide slackline!
Nathan broke his own world record, which he previously set in 2017, when he completed a 1,662 metre-long walk (just over a mile) above the Cirque de Navacelles, a steep-sided canyon in southern France!