The long-awaited full report into the lockdown parties that happened in Number 10 Downing Street and other government spaces during the pandemic has been released.

The report, written by senior civil servant Sue Gray, concluded that many of the events "should not have been allowed to happen" and that senior leadership "must bear responsibility".

Boris Johnson responded saying he takes "full responsibility for everything that took place" but said that he wasn't going to leave his job as Prime Minister.

For most of 2020, the UK was in different stages of coronavirus lockdown. People have criticised Boris Johnson and asked him to resign because the rules at the time that the parties happened were that people weren't able to meet up or spend time with people they didn't live with.

He had also been accused by other politicians of lying to Parliament about the lockdown parties, but he again denied that he had lied when he previously said that no Covid rules had been broken.