Blackpool's Ballroom Battle: What do we know about Stacey Dooley's new show?

If you're a Strictly fan then you might love this new dancing show.

Blackpool's Ballroom Battle takes an inside look on the usually hidden world of the famous dance festival, following dancers as they try to win the British Open Champion title.

Blackpool has long been associated with the world of dance because of this well-known festival, which began in 1920.

But what do we know about the new show and the mystery of Blackpool? Let's find out!

What's the show about?

The hour-long programme will follow dancers, trainers and coaches of ballroom as they compete to win the title of British Open Champion.

It is the first time filming has been allowed behind the scenes at the world famous event - it is normally very hidden from outsiders.

The show will be on air later in 2022 on BBC One and iPlayer.

Kate Phillips, the BBC's director of unscripted said: "In the programme we will get to witness some absolutely thrilling ballroom dancing, and go behind the scenes to see the stamina, hard work and dedication that it takes in order for these spectacular dancers to get to the top."

Blackpool Dance Festival

Rhodes Media The dance festival takes place here at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool

The dance festival is a huge event in the dancing world.

It was the world's first festival dance and started over 90 years ago and features ballroom and Latin American dancing.

The festivals are held over 13 days in the Empress Ballroom, Winter Gardens venue in Blackpool.

Thousands of dancers from more than 40 countries take part in the competition.

You might know how big Blackpool is in the dance world because most seasons Strictly do a show live from the Blackpool Tower for a weekend.

Stacey Dooley made the programme

PA Stacey Dooley won Strictly with her partner Kevin Clifton in 2018

Previous Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey Dooley is behind the new programme.

The TV presenter has her own production company who made the show, with her as the executive producer.

Dooley won Strictly in 2018 with her pro dancer Kevin Clifton and since then that her love of dancing has continued.

Dooley said: "The minute I was introduced to the extraordinary world of ballroom, and Latin I was hooked!

"The culture, the passion, the dedication, the anecdotes, the sequins!"

We are hoping to deliver an insightful, thrilling look into an iconic scene that has until now, felt relatively undiscovered. And I really can't wait! Stacey Dooley

Do you enjoy watching dancing? Will you watch this new show? Let us know in the comments below!