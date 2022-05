Star Wars fans are about to be treated to a new adventure in a galaxy far, far away.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is being released this week and stars Hayden Christensen, Ewan McGregor and newcomer Moses Ingram.

Hayden, who plays Darth Vader, first appeared in two Star Wars films in the 2000s.

He told Newsround viewer Findlay: "I love this character, he's a character that means a lot to me, so when I got the phone call, it was a very easy decision,"