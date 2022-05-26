Platinum Jubilee: Timetable of planned events for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

There are lots of plans to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's 70th year on the throne.

The Platinum Jubilee, which is an anniversary event, will see many parties and events take place over a special four-day Bank Holiday from Thursday 2 to Sunday 5 June 2022.

Her Majesty is the nation's longest reigning monarch.

Buckingham Palace have released the timings for all the events taking place over the long weekend, so let's take a look.

Thursday 2 June

Getty Images There was a smaller trooping of the colour for the Queen's official birthday in 2021

10am - Trooping the Colour will begin. This is the Queen's birthday parade. Trooping the colour is a military parade with soldiers, horses and musicians performing.

It is hoped the Queen will make an appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, along with other key royal family members to watch a special flypast - a special flight by a group of aircraft.

9:25pm - Lighting of the beacons - Some members of the royal family will gather to watch the first beacon be lit at the palace which is a 21m tall Tree of Trees sculpture.

Another 2,800 beacons will be lit across the world for the Queen.

Friday 3 June

Getty Images The service of thanksgiving will happen at St Paul's Cathedral in London

11am - Service of Thanksgiving - This will take place at St Paul's Cathedral and the largest church bell in the country, Great Paul, will be rung for the service. Members of the royal family will attend.

12:25pm - Royal family members will attend a reception at London's Guildhall, hosted by the Lord Mayor.

Saturday 4 June

Getty Images Mabel, George Ezra and Celeste will all perform at the Platinum Party at the Palace concert

5:30pm - The Epsom Derby - a passionate fan of horses, Her Majesty The Queen will visit one of the UK's most famous horse races - the Derby at Epsom Downs with members of the Royal family.

8pm - Platinum Party at the Palace concert - Broadcasting live on the BBC, the concert will see mega stars from across the entertainment world join in the celebrations.

Mabel, Celeste, George Ezra, Ella Eyre and Eurovision singer Sam Ryder will all be at the party to mark the Queen's 70 years of reign.

Sunday 5 June

Dom Moore This giant dragon puppet, called the hatchling, will feature at the Jubilee Pageant

To end the long weekend of celebrations Big Jubilee Lunches will take place across the country.

Over ten million people across the UK are expected to join in the celebrations hosting street parties, BBQ's and coming together with neighbours.

2:30pm - The Jubilee Pageant - This grand parade takes place in London featuring gymnasts, huge dragons and lots of young people to celebrate the Queen.

Ed Sheeran will end the event by singing the national anthem in front of Buckingham Palace.