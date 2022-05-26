play
Jubilee party: What is your favourite party food?

Last updated at 09:54
children-having-a-picnicGetty Images
Are you having a Jubilee party?

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is fast approaching and there's all sorts of fun going on.

We want to know what will be on your Jubilee party table or in your picnic baskets.

A special trifle has been designed in honour of the Queen but what else might be on the menu?

Maybe it's sausage rolls, sandwiches or cupcakes.

We want to know what your party picnic must-have foods are and which are your favourites.

Tell us what you think the best party food items are below and if we missed any let us know your favourite in the comments.

If you cannot see the quiz, click here.

Are you doing anything for the Jubilee, let us know in the comments.

Newsround Home