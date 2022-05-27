National Cat Awards 2022: Meet some of the finalists
The annual event, organised by the charity Cats Protection, celebrates everything the UK loves about cats and features fun-loving felines who have helped their owners in different ways. Check out some of this year's PAW-some nominations below!
Meet Chicken the cat, who shares an incredible bond with owner 11-year-old Elliot. When Elliot is facing stressful times, Chicken is by his side for company with a soothing purr. Chicken made the shortlist for the Furr-ever friends Award.
PA/Cats Protection
Archie is a friend and buddy for Maddy, who has a kidney condition and needs treatment five times a week. Archie's been nominated in the Most Caring Cat Award category - which is for cats that have had a positive impact on their owner’s health or wellbeing.
PA/Cats Protection
Max is the perfect furry companion to Jessica who suffers from a range of conditions including epilepsy. If Jessica needs help, Max is there to make sure she gets assistance. He is also up for Furr-ever friends Award, which is for cats and kids that have a great relationship.
PA/Cats Protection
Spuds has also been nominated in the Most Caring Cat Award after notifying his owner Brendan that a fire had started in their home.
PA/Cats Protection
Millie is up for the Outstanding Rescue Cat award which is only for cats that have been adopted from rescue organisations. Millie helped her owner Jessica when she felt really low.
PA/Cats Protection
Murdoch was a shy cat but has overcome his initial nerves to become the purr-fect companion to owner Gwen and has found himself nominated in the Outstanding Rescue Cat category too.
PA/Cats Protection
The Cat Colleagues Award is given to a feline friend who helps its owner with their job. This year the category features Dylan, who helps his owner Rebecca in her university mentoring job.