US President Biden calls for 'common sense gun laws'

Reuters

US President Joe Biden has called for "common sense" when it comes to gun laws in the United States, saying he wants to see more restrictions on who can buy and own a weapon.

But while some people in the country agree with him, others argue that it a person's basic right to be allowed to keep a gun.

President Biden said he was "sick and tired" of responding to mass shootings, and asked: "When in God's name are we going to do what we know in our gut needs to be done?"

He was speaking at the White House after a mass shooting at a school in Uvalde, Texas where 19 children and two teachers were killed.

He has ordered that flags at the White House and other US federal buildings be flown at half-mast in honour of those killed.

Guns in the United States

In the US many people have their own gun, and it's fairly easy to buy one as long as you're over 18.

On average there are more guns than people in the country, and the way people in America view guns is different to how they are seen in much of the rest of the world.

One reason for this is due to the US Constitution, a document drafted shortly after the country was founded.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Ayshah reports on gun control in America

It says that there is a "right of the people to keep and bear arms", something which was put into the constitution as the second amendment. It also mentions guns in the context of a "well regulated militia". Militia is a word used for a force of civilians who fight for an army in an emergency.

The exact meaning of the words used is argued over. Some people argue that the words used tell the government not to interfere with ordinary people owning guns. Others say that the words "well regulated" mean that the government should be able to put in laws around gun ownership.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Advice if you're upset by the news

How likely is it that things could change?

President Biden says he wants changes to the gun laws but previous Democratic president Barack Obama wasn't successful in pushing through changes.

In the US it is politicians in Congress who decide on laws which affect the whole country. The President can only block - or veto - laws passed by Congress, and send them back.

At the moment, President Biden's party, the Democrats, do not control the whole of Congress, so they are unlikely to pass controls on guns.

Biden told those listening: "We can't and won't prevent every tragedy, but we know [these laws] work and have positive impact".

Getty Images In the US there is strong opinion and a long-running debate about gun control

Despite lots of people speaking out against gun violence, American support for stricter gun laws in 2020 fell to the lowest level since 2014, according to an American opinion poll carried out in November 2021.

52% of Americans surveyed said they wanted stricter gun laws, while 35% said they should remain the same.

The other figures showed that 11% surveyed said laws should be "made less strict".

Getty Images Those who support the right for people to have guns often quote the second amendment which speaks of the right to carry and bear arms

The issue is also one that is extremely divisive, with people's views on it normally depending on which political party they support - the Republican or the Democratic parties.

Most Democrats (more than 90%) support the idea of stricter gun laws, while much fewer Republicans (24%) shared that view.

Some states have taken steps to ban, or strictly regulate, ownership of powerful guns called assault weapons, with California, New York and Washington DC among states and districts banning ownership of assault weapons with limited exceptions.