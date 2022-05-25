Flying reptile: Remains of scary prehistoric creature discovered

Leonardo Ortiz A scientific illustration of The Dragon of Death reptile

Scientists in Argentina, South America, have discovered the remains of an ancient species of flying reptile.

The predator would have been the size of a bus and the height of a giraffe.

It has been named The Dragon of Death and is thought to have lived 86 millions year ago, along with dinosaurs.

The team found the fossilised remains in the Andes mountains - the world's largest mountain ranges.

The discovery

Leonardo Ortiz Project leader Leonardo Ortiz stands next to a life-size replica of the newly discovered species

Scientists found the fossils in rocks which date back 86 million years ago to the Cretaceous period.

When fully stretched the reptile's wings measured a huge nine metres (30ft) from one tip to the other.

Project leader Leonardo Ortiz told the BBC the size of the predator paints a "terrifying vision", adding "this species had a height similar to that of a giraffe" and a wingspan that "defies the limits of our biological understanding".

Researchers believe that the giant flying reptile would have hunted prey in the skies, one of the first creatures on Earth to use their wings to do this.

Reuters Scientits found bones and fossils belonging to the flying reptile in rocks in the Andes mountains

Leonardo Ortiz chose the name Thanatosdrakon amaru for the species, which combines the Greek words for death and dragon.

"It seemed appropriate to name it that way," Ortiz said in an interview.

An estimated date shows these ancient reptiles lived 20 million years before an asteroid hit earth - which caused a big catastrophic extinction and wiped out about three-quarters of animals and plants.

The huge predator's fossil bones make the new species the largest pterosaur to have been discovered in South America.

