Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Top tips for a more sustainable party

Getty Images The Platinum Jubilee celebrates 70 years of the Queen's reign

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is fast approaching!

Communities across the UK will be coming together to throw street and garden parties to mark 70 years of Queen Elizabeth's rule.

But how can you help make your celebration is as sustainable as possible?

Here are some top tips on how to have a more eco-friendly Jubilee Party!

1. Borrow instead of buy

Getty Images Will you be having a Jubilee Party to celebrate?

Need a tablecloth or some extra serving trays? Borrowing an item rather than buying brand new reduces the need for new materials and resources which can help protect the planet.

So instead of buying an item, why don't you see if one of your friends or neighbours has one you can use and give back afterwards?

Or if you're really stuck, why don't you suggest looking in a local second hand or charity shop - you might even find something better than you were originally looking for!

2. Make your own decorations

Getty Images The problem with plastic is that most of it isn't biodegradable and a lot of plastic can't be recycled

Every party needs decorations - whether it's bunting, banners or balloons!

But these can often be made out of plastic and can create a lot of waste. However, there are some great eco-friendly alternatives!

If you're feeling particularly crafty, why don't you draw or make your own bunting from old sheets and clothes? You can also make paper chains from scrap paper and old magazines.

Alternatively, try and look for recyclable, reusable or biodegradable decorations.

3. Swap away from plastic

Getty Images A plastic cup can take up around 450 years to break down and decompose!

Most single-use cutlery and cups are made of plastic that is not recyclable.

Despite the name, many paper plates commonly contain plastic too and cannot be recycled either.

Instead of disposable tableware, why not switch to reusable, recyclable or biodegradable options such as bamboo cutlery sets, compostable paper plates and recycled paper napkins.

Or use ones which can be washed up afterwards and used again.

4. Ditch the clingfilm

Getty Images Standard clingfilm often contains a plastic called polyvinyl chloride (PVC) which is not recyclable

According to the charity Keep Britain Tidy, more than 1.2 BILLION metres of single-use cling film is used by households across Britain every year.

One alternative is to use any storage containers you may have, whether that be a glass jar or a stainless steel tin.

If you need to wrap up plates of food, swap the standard plastic clingfilm for compostable clingfilm, reusable wax wraps or foil that can be reused or recycled.

5. Plan for food waste

Getty Images Food waste such as fruit and vegetable peelings, seeds and cores can all be composted

If you're preparing food for the party, see if can put any waste such as peelings or scraps, into a food waste bin or compost caddy, if you have one.

Once your party is over, you might find there's quite a bit of food and drink left over too.

Make sure everyone takes home anything that can be safely eaten or drunk at a later date and check if any food can go in the composting bin before you dispose of it.

6. Think about litter

Getty Images Make sure you're recycling by putting any litter in the correct bins - you can also try to reuse products and items to help reduce waste

As the saying goes - all good things must come to an end! So how can you help once the party is over?

Check that all decorations are taken down and that everything is put back to how it was before.

Make sure that any remaining litter is cleared away, picked up and recycled wherever possible.

7. Have fun!

Getty Images A big party to celebrate 70 years of Queen Elizabeth's rule is on its way!

And last but by no means least, have fun!

With these tips you'll be well on the way to making your party more sustainable.

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee is being honoured and marked in many ways including with an extra-long four-day bank holiday weekend, a live concert at Buckingham Palace and plenty of local community celebrations.