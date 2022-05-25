Sandstorm: Iraq hit by another cloud of red dust

Iraq has been hit by another big sandstorm, the country has had several similar events already this year. It has made it difficult for people to see and has badly affected those with breathing problems.
This is the Tigris River in Baghdad, the capital city of Iraq, the red sand makes it difficult to see very far.
Reuters
The dust in the air has made it harder to breathe. Some people have had to go to hospital to get treatment.
Reuters
These animals are covered in the dust brought by the sandstorm. The dry conditions caused by hot weather make these sandstorms happen more often.
Reuters
The sand in the air makes the sky look hazy and orange. According to the United Nations, Iraq is the world's fifth most vulnerable country to climate change and desertification (when conditions are really dry).
Reuters
All that sand needs clearing up, this boy is helping out by sweeping. Some schools and offices have to close when conditions are really bad.
Reuters
The dust in the air means driving conditions are more dangerous.
Reuters
The hazy conditions mean that traffic has to drive really slowly and there have been problems with traffic jams.