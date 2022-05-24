play
Women's Euros 2022: We want your questions for former Lioness goalkeeper

Last updated at 13:04
comments
Euro 2022 trophyPA Media

The Women's Euros is starting soon and there is a lot of excitement around the competition which is being held in England in July.

The tournament has been delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic but now football fans are only weeks away from the first game.

There will be a total of 31 matches played in venues across England with the opening game at Old Trafford in Manchester on 6 July and the final on 31 July at a sold out Wembley stadium.

Rachel Brown-Finnis played in more than 80 matches for the Lionesses between 1997-2013 and will be supporting the team all the way in this year's tournament.

Do you have any questions about football or the Euros for her? Let us know in the comments and we will pick some out.

Rachel Brown-FinnisGetty Images
Rachel Brown-Finnis is one of England's most-capped women's goalkeepers
England women's teamGetty Images
England will face Austria in the opening match at Old Trafford

We want your questions for BBC football expert Rachel Brown-Finnis. Let us know in the comments what you would like to ask her.

