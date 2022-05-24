West Ham footballer pleads guilty to kicking his cat

PA Media

West Ham United defender Kurt Zouma has pleaded guilty to kicking and slapping his pet cat in a video that was shared on social media.

The 27-year-old admitted to causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal at Thames Magistrates' Court in London.

Zouma's younger brother Yoan, who plays for non-league Dagenham and Redbridge, admitted to one offence after filming the incident.

Pleading guilty - what does that mean? Pleading guilty to an offence means that you accept you have committed that offence. Once you plead guilty you are convicted. A guilty plea means there is no need for a trial and the court will proceed to sentence an individual, which is the punishment that is decided on the basis of the offence committed.

PA Media Zouma's younger brother Yoan, filmed the incident and admitted to one offence in court

The court was told about disturbing footage of the incident, which was filmed at the West Ham player's home and posted on Snapchat by his brother on 6 February 2022.

After the video was posted, the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) began an investigation and removed two cats from Kurt's home.

Meanwhile, Zouma continued to play for West Ham but was fined "the maximum amount possible" by the club with the money donated to animal welfare charities.

Many people were upset by the video and thousands of people signed a petition calling for legal action to be taken against Kurt Zouma and his brother.

In court on Tuesday the footballer admitted two counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

Sentencing, which is the decision on punishment, will be on 1 June.