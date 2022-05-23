play
Watch Newsround

World Cup 2022: Female referees to officiate tournament for first time

Last updated at 16:50
comments
View Comments (1)
Stephanie FrappartGetty Images
France's Stephanie Frappart is one of three female referees who has been selected for the 2022 men's World Cup

Female referees are to officiate at a men's World Cup for the first time.

France's Stephanie Frappart, Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga and Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita have been selected to take charge of games in Qatar.

They will be supported by three female assistant referees, Neuza Back of Brazil, Mexico's Karen Díaz Medina and Kathryn Nesbitt from the United States

Stephanie Frappart has been on the FIFA International Referees List since 2009.

She was also the first female to referee a Champions League match and a Euros Qualifier.

Salima MukansangaGetty Images
Salima Mukansanga refereeing African Cup of Nations in January 2022

Salima Mukansanga was the first woman to officiate at the men's 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Yoshimi Yamashita made history in April this year when she became the first woman to take charge of an Asian Football Confederation Champions League match.

In this way, we clearly emphasise it is quality that counts for us and not gender.

Pierluigi Collina. , Chairman of Fifa's referees committee
Yoshimi Yamashita took charge of the AFC Champions League match between Melbourne City and Jeonnam Dragons on April 21, 2022 in Thailand.Getty Images
Yoshimi Yamashita took charge of the AFC Champions League match between Melbourne City and Jeonnam Dragons on April 21, 2022 in Thailand.

"As always, the criteria we have used is 'quality first' and the selected match officials represent the highest level of refereeing worldwide," said the chairman of Fifa's referees committee Pierluigi Collina.

"This concludes a long process that began several years ago with the deployment of female referees at Fifa men's junior and senior tournaments.

"I would hope that in the future, the selection of elite women's match officials for important men's competitions will be perceived as something normal and no longer as sensational."

More like this

City lifting trophy

Premier League: What happened on the final day of the season?

amandine-henry.

Women's Champions League: Lyon beat Barcelona to claim eighth title

uk-first-Muslim-ref.
play
2:10

'Anyone can referee' says UK's first Muslim female ref

Your Comments

Join the conversation

1 comment

  • Finally women are getting involved in men's games, I've seen so many men coaching and refereeing women and their football games, but never the other way around, but finally I will, now! Xx

Top Stories

William coin

New Prince William coin made to mark big birthday

comments
16
The Somerset Levels

'Super nature reserve' announced in Somerset

comments
6
A star wars x-wing and the happy logo
play
1:25

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Newsround Home