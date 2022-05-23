Prince William coin made by Royal Mint to mark 40th birthday

Royal Mint/ BBC

Prince William will appear on an official coin to mark his 40th birthday.

The Royal Mint has unveiled the £5 coin ahead of the Duke of Cambridge's birthday on 21 June.

It's the first time the Duke, who is second in line to the throne, will appear alone on an official coin made by the UK's official coin producer, although he has appeared on one with his future wife, Kate Middleton, when they were first engaged.

William's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II will be on the 'heads' side of the coin but one day, when he becomes King, it will be William's head that appears on coins - so in a way this is a sneak peak into the future.

The coin, created by designer and engraver Thomas T Docherty, features William's portrait along side his royal cypher - his initial W - and the number 40.

There will also be an inscription on the edge reading: "HRH The Duke of Cambridge".

The Royal Mint which makes the coin says that special laser technology was used which makes the design even more detailed, giving William's portrait a 3D appearance.