Weird food mashups: Would you eat cheese and onion chocolate?

Taytos/Twitter

How far are you prepared to go to eat chocolate?

White chocolate, dark chocolate... cheese and onion chocolate?!!!

Well, the Irish crisps brand Taytos has released its own chocolate bar flavoured with one of the most popular flavours of crunchy snack.

They aren't the first company to try some unusual food mashups to get a bit of attention - but would you eat it?

You can have your say in our vote, take our quiz about other food mashups, and let us know in the comments if you or your friends have any unusual food mashups that you love - or hate - in your house.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this vote, click here.

100,000 bars of the Tayto cheese and onion chocolate bars have been put on sale.

It's a clever way of advertising and getting people talking about the company.

Taytos says fans were asking for it on social media and the company founder, Ray Coyle, told the Irish Independent: "It's a bit of fun, you will either love it or hate it, but our consumers asked for it and we said why not!"

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you cannot see the interactive activity on this page, click here.