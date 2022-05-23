Harry Styles reads a CBeebies Bedtime Story but which other celebs have done it?

If you have a little brother or sister or are just a fan of a bedtime story, you've probably enjoyed many celebs reading you Bedtime Stories over the years.

Now it's time for actor, singer and former One Direction star Harry Styles to take his place in the CBeebies Bedtime Stories hall of fame.

Harry isn't the most famous celebrity to have ever appeared on the show but he is likely to be one of the most popular!

Take our quiz and see if you can remember what other celebs have been spotted reading CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

The singer is reading 'In Every House, On Every Street', one of his favourite children's books, on the programme on Monday 23 May.

The story was written by Jess Hitchman and illustrated by Lili la Baleine and is described as a "heart-warming celebration of homes and the different families that live in them".