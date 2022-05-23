Premier League: What happened on the final day of the season?

Getty Images City secured their fourth Premier League title in five seasons

Manchester City have been crowned Premier League champions after a dramatic final day of the season!

City scored three late goals in five minutes to beat Aston Villa 3-2, which meant that Liverpool, who won their match against Wolves, finished second in the table, just one point behind.

At the other end of the table, Burnley were relegated after losing 2-1 to Newcastle.

It wasn't just the Premier League title race and relegation battle that went down to the last day, the fight for European spots were also decided too - here's the lowdown of everything that happened on a nail-biting afternoon...

How did your team do? Who's been your favourite player this season? What did you think of the final day? Let us know in the comments below!

Manchester City are champions

Getty Images Manchester City captain Fernandinho lifted the trophy, on his final appearance for the club

It is the eighth time that City have finished as the best team in English football and the fourth in five years.

They retained the title after coming from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium.

City staged a stunning late comeback with three goals - two from Ilkay Gundogan and the other from Rodri - in the final 15 minutes of the game.

Had they not won, Liverpool would have been champions.

After the match, City manager Pep Guardiola called his team "legends".

He added: "When you win the Premier League in this country four times in five seasons, it is because these guys are so, so special."

Liverpool finish second

EPA Liverpool finished the season on 92 points, just one point behind Manchester City

Liverpool also staged a comeback in their final game of the season.

They came from a goal down to win 3-1 at Anfield, but it wasn't enough as they also needed City to drop points in their game.

It's been an amazing title race this year - with Liverpool and Manchester City losing only five games between them in the league all season!

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for his team.

He said: "We chased the best team in the world to the wire. That's absolutely special. We'll build a team again and go again."

Liverpool have already won two titles this season - the FA Cup and Carabao Cup - and could still get their hands on more silverware.

They face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Paris on Saturday 28 May.

Tottenham Hotspur secure final Champions League spot

Reuters Spurs thrashed Norwich 5-0 to secure Champions League football next season

The top four spots in the Premier League are important because it means those teams qualify for the famous Champions League tournament next year, which features the best club teams in Europe and is worth a lot of money.

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea's guaranteed top three positions in the league meant that their places in the competition were secure but the fourth spot still needed to be decided.

It was between North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

But it was Tottenham who took the last spot with a thumping 5-0 victory against Norwich City.

Europa League and Conference League spots

Reuters It was Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick's final game in charge, Erik ten Hag will take over as manager next season

Manchester United and West ham both headed into the last game of the season knowing that they could earn a Europa League spot by finishing sixth in the league.

Whichever side missed out and ended up finishing seventh would play in the Europa Conference League instead next season.

With Manchester United losing 1-0 at Crystal Palace, a win for West Ham would have secured them a return to the Europa League after losing in the semi-finals of the competition earlier this month.

But despite taking the lead, the Hammers ended up losing 3-1 to Brighton, meaning that Manchester United finished sixth and will play in the Europa League, whilst West Ham will be playing in the Europa Conference League.

Burnley relegated

Reuters At the start of the day, Burnley were above Leeds on goal difference

Watford and Norwich City already had their fate sealed with relegation to the Championship next season.

However the final day decided whether it was Leeds United or Burnley who joined them as the third team to go down.

Both teams started the day locked on 35 points, but Leeds' 2-1 victory against Brentford and Burnley's 2-1 defeat to Newcastle meant that it was the Clarets who ended their six-year Premier League stay.

Golden Boot

Getty Images Mohamed Salah and Son Heung-min both finished the season tied on 23 goals

The Golden Boot award is given to the footballer who scores the most goals in a Premier League season.

This year the award was shared by Liverpool's Mo Salah and Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min.

They both scored goals in their games on the final day, finishing the season tied on 23 goals.

It is the third time Salah has won the award, but Son's first.