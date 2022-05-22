New Somerset 'super nature reserve' announced to protect wildlife

The new Somerset Wetlands reserve is only the second "super" National Nature Reserve in England

A new 'super nature reserve' is being created to help protect wildlife in Somerset.

Natural England, who work alongside the government, have announced plans to create a 15,000 acre "super" National Nature Reserve (NNR) in the Somerset Wetlands.

The area is home to rare and threatened bird species like the skylark, bittern and avocet - which rely on saltmarsh and wetland habitats, as well as insects such as the hairy dragonfly and raft spider.

The new plans will increase the size of the current nature reserve by 56%, bringing together six nature reserves and other land managed for nature.

Somerset Wildlife Trust The Somerset Levels is home to the Raft Spider, the second largest spider in the UK

The announcement comes on the 70th anniversary of the creation of the first nature reserve in England, and is part of a big plan to create a more joined-up "nature recovery network" across the country.

Tony Juniper, the chairman of Natural England, said: "The creation of this very large National Nature Reserve is an important moment for nature recovery in England.

"70 years from the creation of our first National Nature Reserves in England, these wonderful places are needed now more than ever, as we face into the challenges of global warming, wildlife decline and reconnecting people with the natural world."

The Environment Minister, Rebecca Pow said: "A new super National Nature Reserve will not only protect wildlife and help tackle climate change by restoring peatlands and improving habitats, it will provide people with greater opportunities to visit these beautiful wetlands with consequent spin-offs that will benefit the local economy too."

There are more than 200 NNRs designated by Natural England across the country.