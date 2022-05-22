Dogs enjoy a special ride on bullet train in Japan

Getty Images Not your average passengers!

Pup pup! All a-PAW-d! A train company in Japan is trying out a special 'doggy holiday' service.

The pawsome new rail service will allow owners to ride with their dogs on board the trains, without them needing to stay in a carrier.

As part of a trial on Saturday, around 21 furry passengers boarded a shinkansen - a super fast train, also known as a bullet train - at Ueno station in Tokyo, for a one-hour journey to Karuizawa with their owners.

"It's like we're at home. I'm happy we can ride the train without worrying," said Yoko Okubo, who joined the trip with her corgi.

The seats on the train were covered in a special wrap to protect them and keep them clean, and air purifiers were also used.

The new project was organized by the railway company JR East and JR East Start Up, and is being trialled on services run by Japan Railways.

The companies are interested in organising more pet-friendly holidays in the future, according to Shino Furukawa, who works for Start Up.

"We've received requests from customers who want to have a relaxing time with their dogs on the train," she said.

"We want to create an environment where people can live in harmony with their pets, who are part of the family. This is a big step towards making pet-friendly public transport a reality."

Perhaps the dogs will give the train driver a round of ap-paws?

Currently pets can board shinkansen trains in Japan, but they must weigh less than 10 kg, and stay inside a pet-carrier for the whole journey.