Women's Champions League: Lyon beat Barcelona to claim eighth title

Getty Images

Lyon are European champions, after taking the Women's Champions League title back from rivals Barcelona.

The French team beat the Spanish side 3-1, with three goals coming in the first 33 minutes.

Lyon have now increased their incredible title record, winning a total of eight out of the past 12 Women's Champions League titles.

Speaking about Lyon, England goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain said: "They lived up to the hype. Sometimes you can talk the talk, but you've got to walk the walk as well - and that's exactly what they did."

A clash of two titans

Getty Images

The final was a clash of two titans, long time cup winners Lyon, and former title holders Barcelona.

It was also a chance to see the battle between two of football's greatest players - Lyon's Ada Hegerberg and Barcelona's Alexia Putellas.

Going into the final Lyon looked to be the underdogs, with Barcelona on an incredible winning streak - losing just once the entire season.

However midfielder Amandine Henry quickly showed the Spanish team why Lyon are record-holders, scoring a long range strike within the first six minutes.

That was quickly followed by another goal from Lyon's Ada Hegerberg, and Catarina Macario brought home the third goal thanks to an assist from Hegerberg.

Getty Images Ada Hegerberg and teammate Griedge M'Bock Bathy celebrate winning

"It's team work, team work all day long, baby," said Hegerberg, "Incredible team-mates, I'm very proud of them. Winning this one this year wasn't easy."

Ballon D'Or winner Alexia Putellas scored Barcelona's only goal after half time, but it wasn't enough to defeat Lyon.

"Barcelona will go away feeling really disappointed because the one thing you want to do when you get to a final is perform and I don't think they did. I think, mentally, the pressure got to them." said former England forward Rachel Yankey.

Former England defender Anita Asante added: "Lyon brought the intensity early on in the game and they said, 'we're here to play a final'. Barcelona weren't really able to match up to that both physically and mentally."

What do you think? Did you watch the match? Who were you cheering on? Let us know in the comments.