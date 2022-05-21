Nicola Sturgeon: First Minister has tested positive for coronavirus

Getty Images First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was experiencing "mild symptoms"

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon has tested positive for coronavirus.

She shared the news on her social media and said that she was experiencing "mild symptoms."

"Unfortunately I've tested positive for Covid this evening after experiencing mild symptoms.

"In line with Scottish government guidance, I'll work from home over next few days, and hopefully be back out and about later next week." she said.

Getty Images Vice president Michelle O'Neill has so far tested negative since her meeting with Nicola Sturgeon.

On Friday Ms Sturgeon met with Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O'Neill at her house in Edinburgh.

Sinn Fein have confirmed that Ms O'Neill has tested negative for Covid-19 since their meeting, but that she would test again on Saturday "as a precaution" and would limit the amount of people she meets over the next few days.

Ms Sturgeon travelled to the US earlier this week where she met the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi in Washington DC to talk about climate change.

The First Minister's colleagues have said they hope she gets well soon.

All Covid-19 legal restrictions in Scotland were lifted on 21 March, and the public health advice from 1 May has been to "stay at home" if you feel unwell or have a fever.