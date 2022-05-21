play
Watch Newsround

Nicola Sturgeon: First Minister has tested positive for coronavirus

Last updated at 07:43
comments
View Comments (2)
nicola-sturgeon.Getty Images
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she was experiencing "mild symptoms"

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon has tested positive for coronavirus.

She shared the news on her social media and said that she was experiencing "mild symptoms."

"Unfortunately I've tested positive for Covid this evening after experiencing mild symptoms.

"In line with Scottish government guidance, I'll work from home over next few days, and hopefully be back out and about later next week." she said.

nicola-sturgeon-michelle-oneill.Getty Images
Vice president Michelle O'Neill has so far tested negative since her meeting with Nicola Sturgeon.

On Friday Ms Sturgeon met with Sinn Féin vice president Michelle O'Neill at her house in Edinburgh.

Sinn Fein have confirmed that Ms O'Neill has tested negative for Covid-19 since their meeting, but that she would test again on Saturday "as a precaution" and would limit the amount of people she meets over the next few days.

Ms Sturgeon travelled to the US earlier this week where she met the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi in Washington DC to talk about climate change.

The First Minister's colleagues have said they hope she gets well soon.

All Covid-19 legal restrictions in Scotland were lifted on 21 March, and the public health advice from 1 May has been to "stay at home" if you feel unwell or have a fever.

More like this

Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon announces Scotland's plans for living with Covid

Child

All children aged five to 11 years in the UK to be offered Covid vaccine

A woman wearing a face mask walks past a rainbow poster with a message to "Stay Safe"

Covid variants: What does it mean and how many are there?

Your Comments

Join the conversation

2 comments

  • Oh no! Get well soon

  • Well this goes to show covid hasn’t gone away and how the government is silly too remove all restrictions. The least they could do is keep masks and isolation 😐
    At least Scotland has more sense then England I hope they bring back masks but until then I hope people still wear masks Ive seen some wearing them 😊 I’m glad her symptoms are mild hopefully she won’t get long covid like me. Get better soon ❤️🙏😊

Top Stories

elephants

Elephant poo is helping conservationists

comments
2
Solar hedgehog

What is a 'solar hedgehog'?

comments
3
Rainbow 50p

50p Coin to celebrate 50 years of Pride

comments
9
Newsround Home