Downing Street parties: Boris Johnson will not face more fines

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been told he faces no further action after police closed their investigation into Downing Street parties, No 10 says.

Mr Johnson's wife, Carrie, will also not receive a second fine.

They were both given £50 Fixed Penalty Notices last month for breaking Covid lockdown rules at a birthday party for Mr Johnson in Downing Street in June 2020.

The Metropolitan Police said the investigation into lockdown breaches in and around Downing Street had now ended.

The end of the police inquiry means the prime minister has not been fined for a garden party in Downing Street he attended in May 2020, to which about 100 people were invited.

Mr Johnson has previously apologised for attending the garden party for 25 minutes, saying he "believed implicitly" it was a work event.

How many fines did the police give out for Covid lockdown parties?

The Metropolitan Police issued a total of 126 fines to 83 people, for events happening across eight different dates.

The gatherings that resulted in fines took place between May 2020 and April 2021, with different Covid rules in place at different times.

The Met Police said it would not be identifying any people who received fines from its investigation, which had involved 12 detectives and cost £460,000.

How have people reacted to the police investigation?

Sir Keir Starmer - leader of the opposition Labour party - said the number of fines showed there had been "industrial-scale lawbreaking in Downing Street" and that the prime minister "should resign".

A separate investigation by Durham police into whether Sir Keir broke Covid laws at a Labour campaign event in the city in 2021 remains ongoing.

Sir Keir has pledged he will quit as Labour leader if he receives a Fixed Penalty Notice over that event.

Liberal Democrat party leader Sir Ed Davey said: "The parliamentary inquiry should be launched into Johnson's lies.

"The public made huge sacrifices while Boris Johnson partied. They deserve the full truth."

What happens next?

Mr Johnson had already ordered a report into what happened but when it was about to be published in full - details were held back so the police could investigate if any crimes had happened.

The full report written by senior civil servant Sue Gray, which looked into lockdown gatherings, is expected to be released next week.

A summary of Ms Gray's report, published in January, criticised "failures of leadership and judgement" in No 10 - where the PM lives and works - and the Cabinet Office.

Mr Johnson also still faces investigation by a House of Commons committee over claims he misled Parliament about parties during lockdown.