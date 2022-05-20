play
Watch Newsround

Premier League: Who needs what on final day of the season?

Last updated at 12:28
comments
View Comments
Pep Guardiola, Ralf Rangnick, Mike Jackson, Jurgen KloppEPA/Reuters
The title race, battle for Europe and relegation are still on the line this Sunday

The Premier League title race, fight for European spots and the relegation battle are all going down to the final day of the season.

There are just 10 games left, which all kick off at 4pm on Sunday.

So who needs what?

Keep reading to find out and let us know in the comments which team you are cheering for!

Who will be Premier League champions?
Pep Guardiola and Jurgen KloppReuters
Manchester City are one point clear of Liverpool going into the final day of the Premier League season

There are only two teams left in the race to win the Premier League title - Manchester City and Liverpool.

If current leaders Manchester City beat Aston Villa, they are champions for a fourth time in five seasons.

Liverpool must win their match against Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) to have any chance of lifting the trophy.

But if they do beat Wolves and City draw or lose, the title will be heading to Liverpool.

Who will finish in the top four Champions League spots?
Antonio Conte and Mikel ArtetaRex Features
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte (pictured left) and Arsena head coach Mikel Arteta (pictured right)

The top four spots in the Premier League are important because it means those teams qualify for the famous Champions League tournament next year, which features the best club teams in Europe and is worth a lot of money.

Chelsea will definitely finish third even if they lose their final game to Watford because they have a much bigger goal difference compared to their rivals.

Tottenham (Spurs) will clinch fourth place and play in the Champions League, so long as they do not lose at Norwich on the final day.

Arsenal, who are currently fifth, need to beat Everton and hope Spurs lose.

Who will play in the Europa League and Conference League?
Erik ten HagPA Media
Erik ten Hag will be Manchester United's new coach next season - but will his side be playing in the Europa League competition or the Conference League?

Manchester United and West Ham are both going to play European football next season but the question is in which competition.

If Manchester United win at Crystal Palace on the final day, they will be in the Europa League and West Ham will be in the Europa Conference League.

But if West Ham beat Brighton and United do not win, it will be the other way round.

Which teams will be relegated?
Ashley Barnes celebrates scoring for Burnley against Aston VillaGetty Images
Burnley's fate is in their own hands after they drew 1-1 against Aston Villa on Thursday - Ashley Barnes scored for Burnley

Norwich and Watford have already been relegated, which means they won't be playing in the Premier League next season.

The third team to go down will be decided on Sunday, and it is between Leeds United and Burnley.

Burnley and Leeds are both locked on 35 points, but Burnley's much better goal difference means they're more likely to stay up.

Leeds need to win their match against Brentford on the final day, and hope Burnley draw or lose theirs against Newcastle, to survive relegation,

More like this

Liverpool lifting the FA Cup trophy

FA Cup: Liverpool beat Chelsea on penalties to win final

Bryan CP footballer.
play
1:52

'I want to play at the Cerebral Palsy World Cup one day!'

Chelsea celebrate

Women's FA Cup: Chelsea beat Man City 3-2 after Sam Kerr's extra-time winner

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Bumble bee

World Bee Day: What's the buzz all about?

The Queen Elizabeth visited the Coast Guard station headquarters in Bangor, Northern Ireland, back in May 2009.

UK to get eight new cities to mark Queen's Jubilee

comments
Sweden and Finland flags

Sweden and Finland hand in applications to join Nato

comments
37
Newsround Home