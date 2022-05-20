Premier League: Who needs what on final day of the season?

EPA/Reuters The title race, battle for Europe and relegation are still on the line this Sunday

The Premier League title race, fight for European spots and the relegation battle are all going down to the final day of the season.

There are just 10 games left, which all kick off at 4pm on Sunday.

So who needs what?

Keep reading to find out

Who will be Premier League champions?

Reuters Manchester City are one point clear of Liverpool going into the final day of the Premier League season

There are only two teams left in the race to win the Premier League title - Manchester City and Liverpool.

If current leaders Manchester City beat Aston Villa, they are champions for a fourth time in five seasons.

Liverpool must win their match against Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) to have any chance of lifting the trophy.

But if they do beat Wolves and City draw or lose, the title will be heading to Liverpool.

Battle for the title 1. MANCHESTER CITY: Played = 37, Goal Difference = 72, Points = 90 2. LIVERPOOL: P = 37, GD = 66, Pts = 89

Who will finish in the top four Champions League spots?

Rex Features Tottenham boss Antonio Conte (pictured left) and Arsena head coach Mikel Arteta (pictured right)

The top four spots in the Premier League are important because it means those teams qualify for the famous Champions League tournament next year, which features the best club teams in Europe and is worth a lot of money.

Chelsea will definitely finish third even if they lose their final game to Watford because they have a much bigger goal difference compared to their rivals.

Tottenham (Spurs) will clinch fourth place and play in the Champions League, so long as they do not lose at Norwich on the final day.

Arsenal, who are currently fifth, need to beat Everton and hope Spurs lose.

Race for the Champions League 3. CHELSEA: P = 37, GD = 42, Pts = 71 4. TOTTENHAM: P = 37, GD = 24, Pts = 68 5. ARSENAL: P = 37, GD = 9, Pts = 66

Who will play in the Europa League and Conference League?

PA Media Erik ten Hag will be Manchester United's new coach next season - but will his side be playing in the Europa League competition or the Conference League?

Manchester United and West Ham are both going to play European football next season but the question is in which competition.

If Manchester United win at Crystal Palace on the final day, they will be in the Europa League and West Ham will be in the Europa Conference League.

But if West Ham beat Brighton and United do not win, it will be the other way round.

Fight for other European spots 6. MANCHESTER UNITED: P = 37, GD = 1, Pts = 58 7. WEST HAM: P = 37, GD = 11, Pts = 56

Which teams will be relegated?

Getty Images Burnley's fate is in their own hands after they drew 1-1 against Aston Villa on Thursday - Ashley Barnes scored for Burnley

Norwich and Watford have already been relegated, which means they won't be playing in the Premier League next season.

The third team to go down will be decided on Sunday, and it is between Leeds United and Burnley.

Burnley and Leeds are both locked on 35 points, but Burnley's much better goal difference means they're more likely to stay up.

Leeds need to win their match against Brentford on the final day, and hope Burnley draw or lose theirs against Newcastle, to survive relegation,