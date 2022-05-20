UK to get eight new cities to mark Queen's Jubilee

Getty Images

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee will leave a long-term legacy across the British Isles, with eight new cities being created as part of the celebrations.

There is one in each UK region, as well as city status for towns in the Falkland Islands and Isle of Man.

The towns and areas who wanted to become cities had to apply and put forward lots of evidence to show they deserved the new title.

This takes the number of official cities in the UK to 76, with 55 in England, eight in Scotland, seven in Wales and six in Northern Ireland.

So where will the new cities be?

England: Milton Keynes, Colchester and Doncaster

Scotland: Dunfermline

Northern Ireland: Bangor

Wales: Wrexham

Falklands: Stanley

Isle of Man: Douglas

What is the criteria to become a city?

City status is often associated with having a cathedral, university, or large population, but there are no set rules for being granted the status, which is awarded by the Queen on advice of ministers.

The Platinum Jubilee civic honours competition required places to show show their cultural heritage and royal links in order to be considered. They also had to show their local identity and communities meant they deserved to be granted city status.

Areas often want to become cities as being recognised as a city can provide a boost to local communities and open up new opportunities for people who live there.

There was also a similar competition where areas could enter to gain city status a decade ago to mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

At that time Chelmsford in England, Lisburn in Northern Ireland and Newport in Wales got city status.

How did the competition work?

WATCH: Kids from a school in Southend explain why they love their city so much

This time around almost 40 locations submitted bids for city status when applications opened last year, from which eight were chosen.

This was the first time Crown Dependencies (like the Isle of Man and Channel Islands) and Overseas Territories (like the Falkland Islands) were allowed to apply.

There is also another part to the competition - which allows certain areas to gain Lord Mayoralty status.

The city of Southampton has won this competition which means its mayor can be called Lord Mayor. That part of the contest was previously won by Chester, Exeter and Armagh.

In October, it was announced that Southend in Essex would become a city after the death of Sir David Amess, one of the town's MPs, who often championed its campaign for the status.