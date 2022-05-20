Ed Sheeran: Star announces birth of second daughter

Getty Images Ed and his wife Cherry

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have had another baby girl!

The couple hadn't ever publicly announced that Cherry was pregnant so the news came as a nice surprise to fans.

Ed announced the news on social media posting a picture of baby socks, and writing: "Want to let you all know we've had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her."

There have already been lots of messages of congratulations from other celebs, including TV presenter Laura Whitmore who wrote: "Congrats ❤", and Chris Ramsay who posted a series of love hearts.

Instagram/Ed Sheeran

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, in August 2020.

Ed and Cherry said they were "over the moon" to be a family of four.

Congratulations guys!