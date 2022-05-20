Strictly Come Dancing: Anton Du Beke to return to judging panel

Anton has been on Strictly since its launch in 2004 - first as a professional dancer and now as a judge

Anton Du Beke will be back on the judging panel permanently when Strictly Come Dancing returns later this year, the hit BBC show has announced.

He will be joined by returning judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Head Judge Shirley Ballas when the 20h series hits our TV screens this autumn.

It comes after dancer and choreographer Bruno Tonioli officially stepped down as a judge on the show after 18 years.

Bruno missed the last two years because of travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, and he was replaced by Du Beke last season.

BBC/Guy Levy Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke will return to the Strictly judging panel

Former Strictly professional dancer Anton Du Beke said: "Woohooo! This is BRILLIANT news. Everyone knows how much I absolutely love the show and I'm utterly delighted to be continuing as a regular judge."

Last year's Strictly glitter ball trophy was lifted by EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis, who is deaf, and her partner Giovanni Pernice.

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse said: "Last year's series of Strictly was one of the highlights of my career, it has had such a real impact which has been incredible to witness. I am so proud to be a part of this show and I am so looking forward to returning for my fourth series!"

The nation's favourite dance show will also welcome back hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman for 2022.

