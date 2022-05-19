Should mathematics be renamed numeracy?

Getty Images How do you feel about numbers?

Do you like maths? If you are not that keen do you think changing the subject's name would make it more appealing?

The Bank of England's former Chief Economist, Andy Haldane, has said that mathematics should be renamed numeracy to make it sound less "academic and scary".

He said that by calling it mathematics it sounds more complicated than it is, just numbers.

Mr Haldene argues that understanding numbers is really important and that by taking the fear away from learning maths it could help children manage their money better when they grow up.

What do you think. let us know in the vote and comments below.

